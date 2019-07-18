Bill O’Reilly explains why ‘The Squad’ are doing what they’re doing

This is a worthwhile clip from Bill O’Reilly who has a podcast you can watch at billoreilly.com. In this video, he explains quite clearly and accurately why the four leftist women, the squad, Reps Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), are doing what they’re doing.

Former communist David Horowitz explains better than anyone.

Saul Alinsky was a brilliant but evil totalitarian. His tactics have become universal and are most often used by people with ill intentions.