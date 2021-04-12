Bill O’Reilly has a message everyone needs to hear









Bill O’Reilly’s message of the day is one we wish everyone could hear, or at least one that half the country would hear. That half still dazzled by the charming Marxist Barack and his wind-up doll Joe are not listening.

“It’s a one, two, three punch. Massive government spending and aggressive taxation, open borders, woke fascism. That’s what all Americans are facing even though many of them have no clue.”

Comparing present-day with 1776, O’Reilly went on to say half the country supported King George too.

“To support the king, you had to accept unlimited taxation by whim, total dominance over your private life, and subservient allegiance to an unstable monarch who didn’t give a fig about you.”

“Right now, President Biden is as clueless as old King George. He actually believes that boycotting the state of Georgia is a positive step for democracy. Against every piece of evidence available, Mr. Biden thinks his border strategy is good even as hundreds of thousands of migrants pour into the USA. And then there are the massive taxes Biden is willing to impose because American taxpayers are going to have to support millions of foreign nationals, as well as stop worldwide climate change.

“Yet, according to the polls, about half the country thinks the President is doing a good job. Hello, George, hope you’re not too hot down there.”

Socialism is on the rise and in his diminished [semi-comatose] state, he has become a social justice warrior, O’Reilly continued.

O’Reilly doesn’t think this will work for most Americans who like their lives.

“But resisting the Biden calamity is not easy. Millions of voters are buying into the nanny state concept and may be willing to sacrifice personal freedom for a guaranteed life outcome, as paltry as that may be.

“And then there are the “neck-benders” who can’t stop looking down at their devices. Many in this crew have created a fantasy world of cyber-space gibberish that totally blocks out what’s happening in the real world.

“The combination of the “give me’s” and the clueless device addicts has allowed the progressive movement power.”

O’Reilly thinks Biden will lose with this. We’re not so sure here at the Sentinel and we wouldn’t bet on it if we had to.

As Bill says, like 1776, only half the country knows.

In 1776, it was more like a third who fought the Revolution. We can’t count on half the nation now either.

You can read the entire piece at BillOReilly.com and sign up for his podcast there.

