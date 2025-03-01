Where Are the Epstein Files?

While we were all watching Zelensky make a fool of himself, has New York’s FBI been raided or forced to do what Pam Bondi said they had until 8 am yesterday to do?

The FBI Southern District of New York, James Comey’s daughter Maurene’s workplace, has refused to provide the thousands of Epstein documents as Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered.

Maurene Comey ran the Ghislaine Maxwell case. Someone needs to offer Ghislaine a deal.

Reportedly, Attorney General Pam Bondi has proof that disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has been running the Epstein case cover up and the ongoing hiding of the files.

Dan Bongino has not started his position yet. However, he said Kash and AG Bondi have got it. He said this as a commentator.

Attorney Mike Davis said possible charges include Obstruction of Justice, conspiracy, and a whole litany of charges that you can come up with if you are legally disobeying the Attorney General of the United States on her investigation. You’re going to have problems; you’re going to have big job problems. You’re gonna have big problems with your board as an attorney and you’re gonna have issues with the criminal violations.

Failure to provide documents as ordered by the Attorney General is unheard of. The agency is assuming power over the elected administration. This cannot stand, and it won’t.

Allegedly, the FBI office in New York defied Attorney General Bondi’s order to release the full Epstein files. She was given only 200 pages out of 2,000. I have never seen anything like this before. pic.twitter.com/qCMuHqPbfr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2025

Also, as an X poster wrote:

The suicide of Jeffrey Epstein should also be examined.

The guards admitted they falsified documents, that they were watching Epstein when they were not. All they received was community service.

Footage from outside his cell during the first suicide attempt was accidentally destroyed.

Reports that the cameras were functioning before the night of August 10, but that evening, nearly all of them malfunctioned.

Also, experienced medical examiner Michael Baden said signs pointed to homicidal strangulation.

