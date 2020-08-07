Billionaire Oprah says whites must address their whiteness & privilege

Black critics and lawmakers alike blasted Oprah Winfrey for a video that went viral on Tuesday.

BIZARRE RACIST LECTURE FROM A BILLIONAIRE

Oprah is starting to believe her own nonsense.

The viral video, part of Winfrey’s series “The Oprah Conversation,” featured Oprah encouraging white guests to admit to their racism. She insisted that all white people have a “leg up” because of their skin color.

The latest episode of the AppleTV+ series, which featured activist and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, spoke with white guests about topics such as whiteness, white privilege, and racism.

During the episode — titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1” — Winfrey said, “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

]White privilege is racist and it’s a myth.]

“[Whites have a] leg up,” she insisted. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue.”

[No, it isn’t. The fundamental issue is Oprah is a racist.]

Watch:

SOME RESPONSES

