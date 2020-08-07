Billionaire Oprah says whites must address their whiteness & privilege

Black critics and lawmakers alike blasted Oprah Winfrey for a video that went viral on Tuesday.

BIZARRE RACIST LECTURE FROM A BILLIONAIRE

Oprah is starting to believe her own nonsense.

The viral video, part of Winfrey’s series “The Oprah Conversation,” featured Oprah encouraging white guests to admit to their racism. She insisted that all white people have a “leg up” because of their skin color.

The latest episode of the AppleTV+ series, which featured activist and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, spoke with white guests about topics such as whiteness, white privilege, and racism.

During the episode — titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1” — Winfrey said, “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

]White privilege is racist and it’s a myth.]

“[Whites have a] leg up,” she insisted. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue.”

[No, it isn’t. The fundamental issue is Oprah is a racist.]

Watch:

Oprah is worth $2.7 billion. She is the richest black woman in the world, yet she still thinks poor white people have more advantage than she does because of their “whiteness” pic.twitter.com/g4rNTq1tZj — Brokeback Patriot (@brokebackUSA) August 4, 2020

On the two-part premiere episode of #TheOprahConversation, @Oprah and @emmanuelacho talk through the uncomfortable conversations we all need to be having right now. Now streaming on the @AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://t.co/YFiW1vtxjP pic.twitter.com/D5NnzbllyF — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 30, 2020

SOME RESPONSES

Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us: "You still have your whiteness. That's what the term 'white privilege' is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.” What utter, racist BS. https://t.co/02PADVJkrZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2020

So billionaire #OprahWinfrey is lecturing poor white farmers and truck drivers about “white privilege.” I wonder if she would be willing to trade places with them. I think I know the answer to that one — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 6, 2020

Oprah can dish it out, but she sure as heck can’t take it…She blocked EVERYONE from making comments on her “white shame” special 🤔https://t.co/fUA6xjhTTB — ✭ Wayne Dupree ✭ (@WayneDupreeShow) August 6, 2020

Oprah Winfrey says being White “gives you an advantage no matter what.” Oprah was born DIRT poor, raped as a child, worked HARD, and became an American ICON worth BILLIONS. Why is a victimhood and inferiority complex her message to Black Americans? — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) August 5, 2020

She makes me sick.https://t.co/4lNDWtEex8 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) August 5, 2020