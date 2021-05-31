Say what? Black Power Convention calls for killing everything white



















Watch the video of an alleged black nationalist rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The video comes from the National Black Power Convention this weekend.

The focus was on black nationalism/supremacy and white supremacy.

It shows activists wearing black listening to speeches about black nationalism and white supremacy.

Hundreds of black men and women descended on Tulsa and marched with arms to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The New Black Panther Party was the largest group at the march.

Kill Them, Bury Them, Dig Them Up, Kill Them Again

“We’re pushing death to white supremacy, death to capitalism, death to imperialism, and death to fascism. We’re pushing an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, a head for a head, and a life for a life,” a man shouts through a megaphone to the gathered crowd.

“White supremacists bust us upside the head and drug us over here to pick cotton, so they can get rich, so they can get wealthy,” he says.

“That’s what they did!” A man shouts from the crowd.

There were rants and chants about having Africa in them. ‘Black power” was their mantra.

The crowd chanted: “They put us through vicious suffering, vicious oppression,” he said. “Once they are buried, we must bury them, dig them up, and kill them again.”

[Actually, no one alive today put anyone in this group of people through oppression and suffering but they do want to oppress white people.]

Another speaker said “Black people will kill everything white in sight,” because of “all what you’ve done to us, all of what you’re done in the 6,000-year span and killing 600 million of us and 408 years in particular,” he said.

[That’s insane.]

“They are a race that’s trying to hold on to power, and a race has beginning and an ending and your ending time has been made up since 1914, no-good peckerwood,” he said.

[Whites have power because there are more whites.]

“This is the time when Malcolm talked about,” he said. He spoke about a “united front,” and that it was time to “give these crackers hell.”

Another speaker spoke about how “the white man, his graveyard, only goes back a few hundred years,” in the US, and that called for reparations in the form of land. He said that the number of black Oklahomans that were killed during the Tulsa race riots 100 years ago was far greater than has been reported.

Protesters demand reparations and call for black Americans to stage armed defenses of themselves and their communities.

What Can You Expect

When you have idiot liberals/leftists encouraging this nonsense, expect nothing else. I am so glad I canceled my subscription to National Geographic.

