James Woods has strong words for Biden’s swipe at Blacks

Conservative firebrand James Woods had some special remarks for Joe Biden in light of his most recent racist comment.

Woods writes: JoeBiden is the worst kind of racist – patronizing, ignorant, smug, and utterly lacking in self-awareness. And it’s not related to his dementia. He’s been a Democrat racist since his days hobnobbing with KKK leader, Robert Byrd.

It’s not just Byrd who was a Kleagle and an Exalted Cyclops of the KKK well into adulthood. He hung with and got ahead thanks to Dixiecrats, the leaders of the Democrat Party at the time.

The comment here suggests all black people think alike:

#JoeBiden is the worst kind of racist – patronizing, ignorant, smug, and utterly lacking in self-awareness. And it’s not related to his dementia. He’s been a Democrat racist since his days hobnobbing with KKK leader, Robert Byrd. https://t.co/cCGbEYjxvw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 6, 2020

BIDEN TRIES TO TWEET HIS WAY OUT OF IT

In a series of tweets, he writes:

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.

Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.

My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.

What has this man done for the black community in his forty years in government? Besides making promises to get their vote?

Biden is no one’s friend. He wants to raise taxes and grow regulations to kill jobs. Biden will take away your freedom to live your life as you choose. The mob will back him every step of the way unless he tries to set you free on some level. He will burn down your jobs and businesses. The man with dementia will pursue the Green New Deal that will bankrupt the USA and extinguish the American dream. Joe promised to appoint Beto to his gun initiative. Beto O’Rourke is the former candidate who plans to send law enforcement door-to-door to confiscate our guns.

The fake news media glorifies his deadly vision for America nightly. His vision of America is like Cuomo’s where old people are sent to nursing homes to spread the virus and die. It’s a place where Jews and Christians can’t worship but rioters can march through the streets burning businesses without repercussions. Like Cuomo’s New York, it has Eastern Bloc checkpoints to find and track any non-New Yorkers who come into the state for our ‘safety’ of course.

Biden’s America is the America of the Dixiecrats, only we will all be subjugated and we won’t come back from it.