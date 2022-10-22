Shocking Lawlessness on Behalf of ‘Protesters’ with Police Joining Them!!!

I have attended protests for the right and they never let anyone block the streets, but it’s different in the liberal precincts when the left is involved. It’s completely lawless. It’s so lawless that police join in the march with these scoundrels.
In this clip, a young woman with a small child in the car in Fredericksburg, Virginia, couldn’t drive because protesters blocked the road. The 9/11 operator told her they are allowed to do that and have a permit.
The “protesters” started climbing all over her car. The driver became quite upset and only when she was near tears, did the operator say she’d tell the police. That doesn’t mean they came.
Is this lawlessness really what people want? I can’t believe Democrats want this.
Pathetically, the police joined in the march with the BLM ‘protesters’ who never help black people who need it. What kind of police officers march with a anti-police group?
It was a mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter ‘protest.’
Democrats allow this in their towns. I strongly suggest they don’t try it in my county. First, the woman in the car would have been armed. If she feared for her life or that of her child, she would have been justified in using Deadly Force in this State. In my mind, and that of most people, who would be on a Jury here, “protesters” climbing on your car, is good enough for me to know the women feared for her life. You just don’t do that here! That is uncivilized behavior!
A Cop supporting Black Lives Matter here would be out of a job. Black Lives Matter attacked 6 Police Offices and killed 3 in Baton Rouge back in 2016 and that is less than 100 miles from my county. The Sheriff here is not a Liberal, criminals here are arrested and the Judge rarely sets a low bail. Protesters climbing all over someone’s car would probably be seen as a Car Jacking in Progress and the locals would have done what was needed in order to protect the woman and her child. I stay away from Blue Democrat Run Cities because they have no Law & Order, or sense of Civilized Behavior, especially the ones that don’t recognize carry permits.
One thing about living in a State where almost everyone is packing, people tend to be polite and obey the Law. “Getting in Someone’s Face”, Trespassing, etc. can get you killed here. Messing with a Cop is also very foolish here. We support the idea of a Cop going back home to his wife after his shift. By the way, BLM here means “Babies Lives Matter”!