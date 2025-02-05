Biological Men Are Out of Women’s Sports!

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

Apparently, this is what a Democrat woman looks like.

President Trump signed an executive order today banning biological males from women’s sports in schools. Biological men cannot enter women’s bathrooms or lavatories.

If schools deny the order, they will risk their funding. It affects all k-12 schools, colleges, and universities.

I am woman, and men aren’t!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments