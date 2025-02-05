Biological Men Are Out of Women’s Sports!

President Trump signed an executive order today banning biological males from women’s sports in schools. Biological men cannot enter women’s bathrooms or lavatories.
If schools deny the order, they will risk their funding. It affects all k-12 schools, colleges, and universities.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice: If you let men take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding.” pic.twitter.com/M7r8sXkEsF
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025
Men have NO place in women’s sports.
President Trump’s Executive Order puts an end to the unfair and dangerous practice of allowing biological men to compete against women.
Common sense is back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/IsXUpdGokw
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2025
I am woman, and men aren’t!
