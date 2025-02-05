President Trump Isn’t Taking Over Gaza

The White House clarified President Trump’s comments yesterday about the U.S. potentially taking over Gaza.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump’s idea as only a “temporary” relocation of Palestinians while the devastated enclave is rebuilt.

Yesterday, he said the Arabs were going to live in other countries, and he’d remake Gaza into the Middle East Riviera [I’m not vacationing there.] It didn’t sound like the Arabs were necessarily going back to Gaza.

Trump hasn’t committed to putting U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza or to pay for the reconstruction, she added. She stressed the president is looking for a deal about Gaza with countries in the region.

He’s probably hoping the neighbors will foot the bill to fix up Gaza. He should tell Iran to do it. Americans can’t afford it.

“The whole region needs to come up with their own solutions if they don’t like Trump’s solution,” White House national security adviser Mike Waltz told CBS.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today while traveling in Latin America that Trump’s offer wasn’t meant to be a hostile move, but it was something people need to think about.

A senior adviser told Axios: “Trump is a builder. He knows how to rebuild. He’s a leader. And he’s the ultimate negotiator. … Everything is a negotiation. And what he wants is a negotiation for peace. So everything is on the table.”

.@SECDEF answering questions regarding Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Dax6Tl6YUw — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) February 5, 2025

