BioNTech Has a CCP Company Making mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

I can’t confirm the information in the clip at this time, but I can confirm that BioNTech has a Chinese Communist Party company out of Shanghai making mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. I thought we were going to start divesting from China on important drugs and intelligence equipment – made in America and all that.

Who thought this was a good idea? It it? What do you say?

Translation from the X post: “Communist Party-controlled Fosun Pharmaceutical and BioNTech have signed a memorandum of understanding on coronavirus vaccines and set up multiple factories in Western Europe and the United States. #CDC added corona vaccine to #子供の予防接種 schedule and increased dosage #3倍に #ファイザー”

BioNTech makes the vaccine for Pfizer, and BioNTech has a Chinese Communist Party company, Fosun Pharmaceutical, making mRNA COVID-19 vaccines annually. That sounds risky.

BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine

16 December 2020

Supply agreement reflects both companies’ shared commitment and efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China.

A local Phase 2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 is ongoing in Jiangsu, China.

MAINZ, GERMANY, and SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma” or “Group”; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) today announced an agreement to supply Mainland China with an initial 100 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Initial supply will be delivered from BioNTech’s production facilities in Germany.

“We would like to thank the Chinese government and National Medical Products Administration for their commitment and trust in our vaccine development efforts to help address this global pandemic threat,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “This joint development effort with Fosun Pharma is a testament to the importance of global cooperation and reflects our strategy to supply our vaccine globally. This agreement is an important step toward our shared goal of bringing a safe and efficacious vaccine to people worldwide.”

A Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company is planning to produce a COVID-19 vaccine with one of the highest known efficacy rates after sealing a deal with its foreign counterpart.

The deal between Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group and its German partner BioNTech will allow for the domestic production of 1 billion doses of the messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines annually, the Chinese company said Sunday in a stock filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The mRNA vaccine was co-developed by BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Fosun Pharma will inject a maximum of $100 million into its joint venture with BioNTech to build factories and facilities, while the German company will provide the patent and technological know-how for producing its vaccine, the statement said. Fosun Pharma has exclusive rights to supply vaccines in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.