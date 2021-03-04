Bipartisan bill introduced to take away Biden’s war powers









After Biden or his handlers bombed Syria, a bipartisan group of politicians want to take away his war powers.

Reuters reported U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East.

They are trying to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House.

It will cause problems. Congress agrees on nothing, and if our soldiers are attacked, it could take months to respond.

The Democrat sponsors of the bill are Senators Tim Kaine, Tammy Duckworth, Chris Coons, and Dick Durbin.

Republican sponsors of the bill are Senators Todd Young, Mike Lee, Chuck Grassley, and Rand Paul.

Tensions have been rising with Iran, after strikes in the region blamed on Tehran.

“Last week’s airstrikes in Syria show that the Executive Branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers,” Kaine said in a statement.

Members of Congress from both parties have sought repeatedly to repeal the AUMFs in recent years, but efforts have fallen short.

Now that we have a weak president, it should be easy to do.

Democrats might want to block it for Biden, but they really want to block it for any future president, especially if it’s Donald Trump.

Related