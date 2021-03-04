Biggest lie of the week: ‘HR 1’s to expand opportunities to vote’









The Hill put up a very dishonest article about HR1 disguised as an article about Mike Pence breaking his silence on the 2020 election. What the article really did was misrepresent HR1 to the public. The article prefaced the deceit by regurgitating how the election wasn’t fraudulent, DJT lied, and even the Justice Department said there wasn’t any significant fraud.

In an op-ed published by The Daily Signal, a publication run by the conservative Heritage Foundation, Pence said there were “significant voting irregularities” and “numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law” in the 2020 presidential election.

The former vice president said those events had “deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America.”

Pence said appropriately, For the People Act, would “trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections, and forever dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters.”

Unfortunately, the article doesn’t detail the act, just offers generalized political speak from the VP.

THEN THEY SAID THIS

The Hill wrote: The legislation introduced by Democrats would expand opportunities to vote by mail, require that states establish electronic voter legislation, and give the Justice Department more authority to enforce voting rights law. The Democratic-controlled House is poised to vote on the legislation on Wednesday; it previously passed the lower chamber in 2019 but was never taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats now have a slim one-seat majority in the upper chamber.

This is very dishonest. This is what HR1 will actually do:

MOST DANGEROUS CLAUSE: The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment. Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. H.R. 1 would force states to adopt online, same-day, and automatic voter registration. The goal of this is to register as many Leftists as possible. It would also become illegal for states to require voter ID from people applying for mail-in ballots. So, in states with strict in-person voter ID laws, Leftists would be able to bypass these laws by simply applying to vote by mail. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds must be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats, and this is the first step. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. States would be barred from purging inactive voters from the voter rolls, so once the Democrats get a fake voter name added to the rolls, it would have to stay. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill also “allows for counting of ballots in an election for Federal office that is received through the mail after the date that is 10 days after the date of the election,” the bill states. In other words, they will have 10 days after election day to receive and count new votes. If they don’t have enough ballots for their candidate, they will find them. That likely happened this past election. H.R. 1 also includes a “contingency” clause requiring that states adopt emergency plans for universal mail-in voting whenever there is a natural disaster or “infectious disease.” Election day falls inside of hurricane and flu seasons. Democrats will be able to force universal mail-in voting onto the country permanently. If a state refuses to implement universal mail-in voting whenever there is an infectious disease, then the Federal government and liberal advocacy groups would be able to use the courts to uphold H.R. 1.

Do you see how dishonest the media is? They should be telling the truth, but they won’t. They lie by omission. The comments from Mike Pence explain nothing. It’s just general blather. The details, the facts, are what people need to know.

