The Jig Is Up on Natural Immunity and Origin of COV

COVID is over, natural immunity exists, 95% of Americans are immune. Also, the Wuhan China Virus likely came from a lab accident. Fauci and Collins were told in March 2020 but the Chinese Communists wanted the information deleted.

Small businesses are shuttered, supply chains are wrecked, and our gas prices are surging. Children suffered emotionally and educationally and some people killed themselves, even children. It all took place long before Putin. Big Pharma and Big Box stores are richer than ever thanks to our printed money. How much of this would not have happened if we had all been told the truth and were allowed to debate?

And now we have the war in Ukraine. They’re doing it to us again. We are not allowed to debate or look at the whole picture. Americans can only see the government and media snapshots. All must obey.

THE NONCHALANCE OF ACKNOWLEDGING NATURAL IMMUNITY

In an interview on March 23, 2022, Dr. Fauci finally admitted with all the nonchalance in the world that natural immunity exists.

“When you look at the cases they do not appear to be any more severe [than Omicron] and they do not appear to evade immune responses either from the vaccine or prior infection.”

Back in 2004, Dr. Fauci knew that the best vaccination is to get the flu yourself — you don’t need the shot:

The internet is awesome. Fauci does not want this archived video resurfacing. Quite emphatically he says natural immunity is superior to synthetic (vaxxed) immunity.#VaccineSideEffects #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hZuTaPv95I — Jeff Lorenzo 🥂 (@jbellamar) March 31, 2022

PFIZER DIDN’T TELL YOU ABOUT THIS

According to a newly-released Pfizer document, Pfizer’s own trials in May 2021 showed natural immunity was protecting people against severe disease. So, we ask why was natural immunity not a consideration? Why were people who are naturally immune fired from their jobs if they didn’t get the shot and why were they told it was necessary?

The reason could be that they would not get severe COVID if they were immune. Therefore, the statistics would not look as good for Big Pharma. The politicians and the media would lose control of the message.

We keep hearing about the Omicron BA.2 ‘subvariant’ and future pandemics, but the truth is the pandemic is over. Eric Adams in New York City and Joe Biden in D.C. haven’t given up the ghost and still, the people let them get away with it.

WALENSKY MENTIONS NATURAL IMMUNITY

COVID natural immunity is real, writes Kyle Becker. And not only that, almost all Americans in the country today have it. He got his information from the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky herself.

“According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of blood donor samples, conducted in December and updated last month, an estimated 95% of Americans ages 16 and older have developed identifiable Covid antibodies,” CNBC reported on Tuesday. “Those come from both vaccinations — roughly 77% of the U.S. population has received at least one Covid vaccine dose, according to the CDC — and prior Covid infections.”

Dr. Walensky Admits to 95% Immunity

On Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. She referenced the 95% immunity figure in her testimony.

“We also know that in this country because of vaccines because of boosters and because of protection from prior disease, infection-induced immunity (natural immunity) that about 95% of people in this country have some level of protection,” she said.

Most Americans, 95% of Americans have some level of immunity against Omicron:

“We also know [that] because of vaccines because of boosters and because of… infection-induced immunity that about 95% of people… have some level of protection." CDC Director Walensky, after the Covid pandemic is effectively over, finally admits "natural immunity" is real. pic.twitter.com/m38IPfaRW9 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 31, 2022

AND WHAT ABOUT THE ORIGINS OF COVID?

State Department officials considered a lab accident to be the most likely cause of COVID in the pandemic’s early months and worried that international virologists may help with a coverup, according to a 2020 memo obtained by U.S. Right to Know.

“Origin of the outbreak: The Wuhan labs remained the most likely but least probed,” reads the topline.

There is no direct, smoking-gun evidence to prove that a leak from Wuhan labs caused the pandemic, but there is circumstantial evidence to suggest such is the case,” the memo reads.

Apparently drafted in spring 2020, the memo details circumstantial evidence for the “lab leak” theory — the idea that COVID originated at one of the labs in Wuhan, China, the pandemic’s epicenter.

The memo raises concerns about the “massive amount” of research on novel coronaviruses apparently conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the nearby Wuhan Center for Disease Control lab.

Drs. Collins and Fauci Knew Early On But They Care More About The CCP

Francis Collins, Director of NIH, and Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID knew early on that a Wuhan lab was the likely cause.

Just the News and Empower Oversight obtained documents that were provided in March 2020 and deleted in mid-June 2020. They contained information about the sequencing of COVID-19.

The documents were provided to the NIH by researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in March 2020, but was deleted shortly after it was received at the request of the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) aligned lab. Deleted emails recovered by EO indicated that the genetic sequencing data “seemed to support” claims that the virus was man-made and was originated from the Gain of Function research that was taking place at the Wuhan institute. According to one email sent by Professor Trevor Bedford of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, who works closely with Fauci, Collins, and the NIH explained the deleted sequencing data likely indicated that the virus originated outside the Hunan Market in Wuhan and that the “matter must be analyzed properly. But, despite communicating his concerns, it seems like the issue was never even looked into by the agency – in fact, it’s quite the contrary. The Public Health Regime has covered up any notion that this virus was created in a lab.

This is our medical community. They are more aligned with Communist China than the American people.

