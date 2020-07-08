NY DA tells staff to ignore [rioters] protesters, send him cases on police

New York City was like Chicago or worse in the 1970s and early 1980s. Rudy Guiliani came in as mayor and cleaned up the city, followed by Michael Bloomberg who continued the tough policing. That’s all changed now. There is no bail for many crimes and criminals are released without charges. Many crimes are ignored by the order of the mayor and his city council. Even those criminals who burned and looted minority businesses go free.

The city District Attorney Cy Vance told his staff in a memo that they should go easy on the protesters/rioters but he wants investigations into the police.

Vance is way out of the mainstream and should not be a District Attorney. For example, he believes in not having any cash bail for ANY crime. He thinks it’s unfair.

Police don’t know how they can arrest people. They know what they can’t do but not what they can do, as more criminals are released early from prison and crime soars.

Watch:

THE NYPD CANNOT ARREST CRIMINALS AND PROTECT THEMSELVES

Tragically, minorities are suffering the most under this lawlessness. A lot of innocent people will die, but Democrats will simply blame guns.

Watch this carefully,it’s not another frustrated COVID-19 excuse by DeBlasio. Nor is it an aspiring artist at work. You are watching a graffiti vandal add to the destruction of a NYC building just a short distance from city hall and yes the NYPD is not allowed to make the arrest. pic.twitter.com/Y7aDx5cGxE — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 8, 2020

“There is not one reason for the violence we have seen over this past month, there are many reasons, and it starts with bail reform that began in January of this year,” stated @NYPDChiefofDept while addressing NYC’s recent uptick in violence during today’s monthly crime briefing. pic.twitter.com/Rsx2q823Vz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 6, 2020

More broad daylight shootings in NYC. More victims of gun violence. It is only Tuesday and yet these are now becoming normal to New Yorkers. https://t.co/DhWRWdh5PH — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 7, 2020