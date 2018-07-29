Bishops All Over Italy Want Mass Migration Even If It Ends Christianity

Bishops all over Italy are gearing up to become mass migration advocates, not just for the persecuted people of Syria, but for all migrants. The masses coming in are largely African men. The populist government that has taken over Italy wants to curb the massive influx to save their sovereignty but the leadership of the Catholic Church doesn’t appear to agree.

THE CATHOLIC BISHOP WHO WOULD GIVE UP CHRIST [ANTI-CHRIST?]

The retired bishop of Caserta, Raffaele Nogaro said he would turn all churches into mosques and see an end to Christianity to save migrants.

“Morally and as a man of faith I would be willing to turn all churches into mosques if it were useful to the cause and if it helped to save the lives of poor and unhappy men and women, because Christ did not come to earth to build churches but to help men regardless of race, religion, or nationality,” he said.

He is a complete fool. In Christianity, Jesus Christ is the guiding light, the one, the reason for being.

He continued: “And instead there are politicians who in their speeches continue to preach of deportations and the worst thing is that they do it with the crown and the rosary in hand and taking the name of God in vain, a very serious sin,” Nogaro said.

He was referring to an iconic image of Interior Minister Matteo with a rosary in hand, swearing to respect the Constitution and the religion.

One might ask, how Nogaro can condemn Matteo Salvini when he himself is ready to give up Christ?

Nogaro isn’t alone. There are many others and they have the blessing of the Pope.

Who is the anti-Christ?

One priest called Salvini “the antichrist”. Wouldn’t former bishop Nogaro fit that description if he is willing to give up Christ and Christianity?

When Salvini recently tried to prevent a ship with African migrants from disembarking, the Catholic bishops were among the most vociferous protesters.

“It is Jesus coming to us on a vessel, he is in the man or child who drowns, it is Jesus who fishes through the garbage in search of a little food,” said Sicilian Cardinal Francesco Montenegro in a homily shortly afterward.

There is nothing in Catholic doctrine that demands nations give up their sovereignty for anonymous people. Yet religious leadership in this country is doing the same thing.

The far-left Guardian reports that the Catholic Church in Italy is gearing up for mass migration. One priest thinks it’s racist to not let foreigners pour in illegally. They call it xenophobic.

The Guardian calls Salvini ‘far-right’ and extreme, but the left is the extreme. Open borders is very extreme.

Make no mistake, this isn’t migration, it’s invasion, and the invaders will destroy the Western World, whether they mean to or not.

As a Catholic, I believe this will cause a schism. Not everyone is falling for this.

IT’S PART OF THE PLAN TO ALTER THE CHRISTIAN AND NATIONAL IDENTITIES OF EUROPEANS

Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, 57, told an interviewer from Milan’s Il Giornale last week that “the phenomenon of so-called “immigration” represents an orchestrated and long-prepared plan by international powers to radically change the Christian and national identities of the European peoples,” Lifesite News reported.

The Church, he said, was being exploited.

Absolutely.

In fact, globalists/Communists like George Soros have infiltrated the church. They have had a profound influence, and not a good one.

THE INFILTRATION OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH