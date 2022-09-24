“Bitter Loser” Hillary Calls ‘America First’ Republicans “Nazis”

At the Texas Tribune Festival, Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state, called Donald Trump ‘Hitler’ and his supporters ‘Nazis.’ No one seemed to have a problem with it.

Clinton compared them to Nazis because they pointed in the air at a rally. She blathered about wondering how people in the 30s and 40s could follow Hitler. The bitter failed presidential candidate suggested she felt the same way looking at the everyday Americans at a Trump rally.

Then she said we’re in a fight between democracy and autocracy. The only problem is Democrats don’t admit they’re the autocrats.

She is a hateful bitter loser who does nothing but divide Americans. She’s gone from calling Republicans “baskets of deplorables” and “irredeemables” to Nazis. Clinton was and is talking about everyday Americans.

As we saw recently when a boy was murdered by a crazed Democrat for possibly being a Republican, this spewing of hate and lies are dangerous.

The only people trying to control everyone in a dictatorial manner are Democrats.

UNHINGED: Bitter loser Hillary Clinton compares Trump supporters to Nazis. pic.twitter.com/tA0UJ4828u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2022

