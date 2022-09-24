The Horrific DoJ Raid on a Religious Pro-Life Family

This next story is a deeply troubling example of an out-of-control DoJ, that raided the home of a father of seven who counseled people, trying to save the lives of the unborn.

Mark Houck founded the organization, The King’s Men, which promotes Christian virtues. He is a pro-life activist in the Philly area who counsels every Wednesday at Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia.

In October 2021, he was counseling when a pro-abortion protester leading people into the building threatened his son and yelled obscenities at him. Houck then pushed the man away from his son.

Mr. Houck was never charged. The man sued him, but the lawsuit went nowhere. Then, nearly a year later, 25 to 30 armed FBI agents raided Mr. Houck’s home.

It was at 7:05 in the morning.

Mark Houck pleaded with the FBI agents before opening the door, telling them “please, I’m going to open the door, but, please, my children are in the home. I have seven babies in the house.”

According to Ryan-Marie, the agents continued to yell, and when the door was opened, they pointed their guns at the Houcks while instructing the children to go upstairs. “The kids were all just screaming. It was all just very scary and traumatic,” she said, The National Review reported.

25 TO 30 ARMED AGENTS TERRORIZED THE FAMILY

They arrested Mark in front of his terrified family. He is charged with a law called the “Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances,” which makes it a federal crime to “injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care.”

Talk about evil trumped-up charges.

Mark Houck faces a sentence of up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000.

This is because he pushed an aggressive anti-lifer in his child’s space, cursing at the child.

These people don’t want anyone interfering with baby abortions.

This religious man who wants to protect life and follow the laws of God was terrorized by dozens of agents pointing guns at him over a case that didn’t even make it in a civil suit.

This man is no threat to anyone. He’s trying to save lives. Yet, some radical abortionist gets him arrested, facing 11 years in federal prison. He will have to spend a great deal of money to defend himself, and they’ll probably bankrupt him.

Over 100 bombings and vandalism of pregnancy centers in the past several months, but not one person was held to account. No one was arrested. That was despite groups taking credit for it. The DoJ knew who committed most of these crimes.

🧵THREAD: The Biden DOJ is being fully weaponized against his political enemies. The most horrific case yet might be the story of a Catholic activist from my hometown who had 30 FBI agents sent to his house yesterday to arrest him in front of his wife and seven children. pic.twitter.com/UKwPqUv9D7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

