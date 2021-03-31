Hillary calls Republicans “shameless” “gun worshippers”









The woman who bought us Benghazi, war and destruction in Libya, and endangered national security, Hillary Clinton, called Republicans “shameless” “gun worshipers.” She blamed it on our “huge advantage” due to the filibuster.

She’s so transparent. Hillary’s giving her raging Democrats some talking points to dump the filibuster

“You know, democracy is the balancing of interests and rights, and unfortunately at this time, the gun worshipers have a huge advantage because of the filibuster and because of their shameless exploitation of people’s unwarranted fears,” Hillary Clinton said.

“The opportunists on the other side, like Cruz and his ilk,” she continued, “they know better and they are in the position of trying to keep people really riled up and scared that sensible gun legislation like we had in the ‘90s for 10 years will somehow undermine their rights.”

She asked, “Well, what about the rights of all the rest of us? The rights of us to go to work, go shopping, go on dates to the movie theater, go to school, for heaven’s sake — what about the rest of us?”

As if she cares about her fellow countrymen.

It’s by now apparent to the observant that the woman is a Marxist who wants to disarm us and has no respect for the Constitution or our civil rights.

We talk so much about the right to bear arms in America. @HillaryClinton wants to change the narrative. What about the rights of everyone else? The right to go to work, to school, or to the grocery store without fear? Clinton gets candid on #JSAH with @jmpalmieri this Thursday: pic.twitter.com/MFCJyj3KIC — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

