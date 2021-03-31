Hillary calls Republicans “shameless” “gun worshippers”

The woman who bought us Benghazi, war and destruction in Libya, and endangered national security, Hillary Clinton, called Republicans “shameless” “gun worshipers.” She blamed it on our “huge advantage” due to the filibuster.
She’s so transparent. Hillary’s giving her raging Democrats some talking points to dump the filibuster
“You know, democracy is the balancing of interests and rights, and unfortunately at this time, the gun worshipers have a huge advantage because of the filibuster and because of their shameless exploitation of people’s unwarranted fears,” Hillary Clinton said.
“The opportunists on the other side, like Cruz and his ilk,” she continued, “they know better and they are in the position of trying to keep people really riled up and scared that sensible gun legislation like we had in the ‘90s for 10 years will somehow undermine their rights.”
She asked, “Well, what about the rights of all the rest of us? The rights of us to go to work, go shopping, go on dates to the movie theater, go to school, for heaven’s sake — what about the rest of us?”
As if she cares about her fellow countrymen.
It’s by now apparent to the observant that the woman is a Marxist who wants to disarm us and has no respect for the Constitution or our civil rights.
We talk so much about the right to bear arms in America. @HillaryClinton wants to change the narrative.
What about the rights of everyone else? The right to go to work, to school, or to the grocery store without fear?
Clinton gets candid on #JSAH with @jmpalmieri this Thursday: pic.twitter.com/MFCJyj3KIC
— The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021
I wonder just how hard the Russians laughed over that faculty lounge reset button?
Ahh…to be a fly on the wall.
The enlightened beings don’t get out of the purity bubble often and have megalomaniacal dreams of power and dominion over the world.
The rest of the world is busy running circles around them with trade deals and beefing up their military which has no diversity is our strength, women in front line combat or trannie brigades.
They are also busy upgrading all weapons systems and equipment and they have zero love for statist utopians too stupid to learn anything from history.
Disarming would be a huge green light to muh Russians and others to make the move.
How right you are. Trouble is Hillary thinks she is never wrong. The Russians did it. If Hillary was a tenth as smart as she thinks she is, she would have realized, and read about it in the History books, that Russia has always meddled in our elections to some degree. It was the @$$ whipping that she took from The “Trumpmeister ” that mortally wounded her. We the people hired him JUST for THAT. Now it will be the Deep states turn in 24.