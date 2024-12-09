Modi’s BJP party has accused elements of the US Deep State and Soros of working to destabilize India. They say globalist villains like Soros and the US Deep State have targeted India. The US is accused of doing the same thing in Syria, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, and who knows where else. Is this why we need so much money for foreign countries?

They allegedly hope to topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of BRICS.

The BJP party says the deep state works with investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

A French investigative media group, Mediapart, has revealed that OCCRP is funded by the U.S. State Department’s USAID, along with other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Fifty percent of OCCRP’s funding comes directly from the U.S. State Department.

OCCRP has served as a media tool for carrying out a US Deep State agenda.

Modi came up with a peace plan. for Russia-Ukraine, which elevated his image, which helps him now.

This comes as the US State Department works with the Global Disinformation Index, NewsGuard, and the EU Disinformation leaders to censor Americans. It comes as the same reports come out of Romania and Syria. Ukraine is a given.

The State Department needs a massive overhaul, and it’s hard to picture Marco Rubio doing it, but we wish him well.

It has always been the U.S. State Department behind this agenda. A French investigative media group, Mediapart, has revealed that OCCRP is funded by the U.S. State Department’s USAID, along with other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation. In fact,… pic.twitter.com/dysNTpLbQg — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2024

Reuters

Summary

BJP accuses State Department of funding media group destabilising India

BJP says U.S. ‘deep state,’ media group, George Soros, Rahul Gandhi working together

U.S. says it supports training for journalists but does not influence editorial decisions

Media group OCCRP says it is independent despite U.S. government funding

Accusation comes as surprise as India and U.S. are strengthening ties

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email