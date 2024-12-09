Daniel Penny Acquitted!

Daniel Penny was acquitted minutes ago in the death of Jordan Neely, a mentally ill, drug-addicted man who was frequently violent and in trouble with the law. Mr. Penny was acquitted Monday of criminally negligent homicide, ending the case that Alvin Bragg fought so hard to keep alive.

The media and Black Lives Matter also behaved cruelly and tried to put this man in prison. The lunatics in New York City’s kangaroo court lost. Thank God for the jurors.

The jurors decided that his actions were not criminal when he constrained Jordan Neely after Neely threatened helpless and terrified people on a train.

After the forewoman read the verdict, those in the courtroom erupted in response, some cheering. Mr. Neely‘s father, Andre Zachary, and his lawyer were asked to leave the room. He and his wife or ex-wife are suing Mr. Penny. Maybe someone should sue them for not getting their son the help he so desperately needed. Better yet, someone e should sue the administration for letting this dangerously ill man roam the streets and subways.

Last week, the jury spent three days trying to come to a unanimous decision on the charge of manslaughter, a more serious charge. They were deadlocked, and prosecutors asked for the charge to be dismissed so they could try to get him on the lesser charge. The lesser charge could have sent Mr. Penny to prison for four years with a felony on his record after he tried to protect people on a train.

Most sane people called Mr. Penny a good Samaritan, and indeed he was. He had no motive other than protecting riders. Black Lives Matter tried to make it a racial case since Mr. Penny is white. Mr. Neely was black. However, some of the people on the train were minorities, and at least one of the people who helped Mr. Penny constrain Mr. Neely was black.

BLM said they’d riot if Mr. Neely was not convicted.

