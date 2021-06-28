Black-clad men busting windows, pushing people inside on 1-6 were FBI informants?



















Bobby Powell, who hosts the “The Truth Is Viral” podcast, presented a new video that shows rioters all in black breaking windows and defacing the Capitol on January 6th. This took place after DC police were ordered to leave.

During an interview with OANN, Powell suggested that the two men in black who busted out windows and reportedly attempted to push protesters inside may have been FBI informants.

A number of people at the rally, some who committed the most egregious acts are believed to be agents or informants based on a reading of court documents.

He witnessed the incident as he was on the east side of the building on Jan. 6.

“Two men I saw attacking the building, breaking windows, and even pushing people inside have not been arrested. And they are not on the list of suspects being sought by the FBI,” he opined. “I provided the FBI with 29 minutes of high-definition footage, 1080p, more than five months ago. Neither one of these men has been arrested.”

“They are not in any of the 400+ indictments, I’ve checked them all,” Powell added. “There’s not one frame of video, not one still photograph on either of these men on the FBI’s webpage that ask people to give them tips on who the rioters were. The FBI’s YouTube channel or their Facebook page. They’re putting up all kinds of fuzzy pictures, but they’re not putting up the HDI images that I sent them.”

Powell along with other protesters stood guard in front of the smashed windows and prevented people from going inside the Capitol.

The police then opened the doors of the building and protesters surged in.

There is also footage of individuals pushing protesters into the building.

THE FBI WASN’T INTERESTED

Whether the police were ordered to leave or not, they did leave.

Powell told OANN, “Now I spoke with agents from the FBI, the JTTF, the Secret Service, and NCIS on Jan. 15, provided them each with a copy of the footage I recorded and a narrative of what I saw. To this day, nobody has called me to ask me for an interview. I told them that I would be happy to come in and tell them everything that I know. But the FBI does not want to talk to me. They may after this. Up to this point, they haven’t said a doggone word. They won’t even return my phone calls or emails.”

Dan, I’ve been a journalist for 36 years. When you address a government official in an official communique, they respond. They might respond with a ‘no comment’ but they respond. The FBI has not said a single word to this. I want to know who gave the order to that squad of eight Capitol Hill police officers to leave that window undefended leaving me to defend it by myself.”

Watch:

