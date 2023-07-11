Black Congresswoman Walks Away from the Democrat Party

Rep. Meisha Manor decided to leave the Democrat Party. This was in response to her terrible treatment for having some unapproved opinions. Her colleagues tormented her for supporting school choice, despite it being in the children’s best interests. They also tormented her for not wanting to defund the police.

Mesha Mainor – a Democrat who has represented District 56 in the Georgia House since January 2021 – announced the decision shortly before noon Tuesday that she will switch her party registration to Republican.

“When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me,” Mainor explained of her decision in a statement to Fox News Digital. “They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me.”

“For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the black community,” she added. “For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the black community. And what do we have to show for it? I represent a solidly blue district in the city of Atlanta. This isn’t a political decision for me. It’s a moral one.”

Hopefully, she will fight harder now for school choice for the children’s sake.

UNCOMMON VIRTUE

“My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor,” she said, “and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party. “I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta, so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a MORAL one. “I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own.”

