Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Racist, WOKE, Pro-Criminal, Warmongering Democrat Party

Tulsi Gabbard is too honorable for the new Democrat Party, but she didn’t say if she was joining another party.

The ex-congresswoman says the Democrat party is controlled by “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness” who “stoke anti-white racism” and “protect criminals.”

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war, “ she wrote in a lengthy tweet posted with a video.

“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not.”

