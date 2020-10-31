Black Dem councilman for Trump says, “We’re tired of suffering…”

Vice President Pence participated in a campaign rally in Flint, Michigan on Wednesday, but it was a speech by Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis that went viral with 2.3 million views.

He said he’s been a Democrat all his life, but he’s now supporting President Trump.

Davis noted that he himself had contracted coronavirus and landed in intensive care twice.

“The narrative has been spent. This is not a game, folks. President Trump. Vice President Pence. God will use whoever He wants to, to bring his people out of the problem,” he said.

“Right now the narrative has been spent: ‘President Trump is full of hate.’ Let me tell you something, the Democrats are full of hate! I have been a Democrat all my life, 64 years. The last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump. I’m not a bootlicker, I’m not an Uncle Tom. I’m none of those things. I’m somebody who’s in a poor and impoverished community,” Davis declared.

Davis said that people are in foreclosure, and losing everything. “When Mr. Trump said what do you have to lose, he was talking to me. But this is what I’ve got to gain. Instead of being the divided states of America, it’s time to be the United States of America,” he added.

“We’re tired of suffering and nobody give a damn about poor folks,” he said, adding that

President Trump had reached out with nothing but love.

Watch:

Flint City Council member and life long Democrat Maurice Davis says he is backing @realDonaldTrump . Read More: https://t.co/ehAFeCtNGv pic.twitter.com/r401LTrtK1 — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) October 28, 2020

Newsmax Interview:

Davis had just given an interview the day before on Newsmax TV and said he’s been a Democrat all his life. “I was raised that way. It’s just taken for granted, all black folks are supposed to be Democrat. But it’s getting to the place, the Democrats aren’t doing anything for minorities, especially black folks. They just haul you to the polls, then after that, it’s over with,” he said.

He said his town used to be a beautiful viable community. “But the Democrats believe in entitlements and handouts. I believe, if you give everybody equal opportunity, we could rise up,” Davis added.

Newsmax Interview:

‘Democrats ran Flint, MI into the ground.’ “When this became a Democratic community – the money is not coming where it is needed the most,” City Council Vice President Maurice Davis tells Newsmax TV’s @Stinchfield1776. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/arEVJtHvdO — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 27, 2020