MN Dem gov, Dem AG try to silence Trump in Minnesota

Democrats and their media colluded to manipulate the American people into not showing for a Trump rally in Minnesota. About 25,000 people wanted to attend the rally and the Governor and Attorney General only allowed 250 people to enter the arena. These are the same people who allow thousands of ‘protesters’ to march and riot, riot, and march.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, the Antifa-lover, together with press outlets, including evil Jake Tapper and other malevolent conspirators like Brianna Keilar, did all they could to silence Donald Trump.

The people came anyway, in droves, and stood in the freezing cold.

Watch:

The Liberal Democrat Governor of Minnesota tried to shut us down by only allowing 250 inside President @realDonaldTrump’s peaceful protest, but Gov FAILED. MINNESOTA showed up for President Trump OUTSIDE his rally‼️ pic.twitter.com/5PAMPuopqA — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 30, 2020

Donald Trump joined them outside:

President @realDonaldTrump arrives in Rochester, Minnesota—hops in his motorcade, and goes to greet Great American Patriots who were not allowed into this evenings #MAGA rally as a result of the Dem Govs draconian restrictions & mandates. Get out & VOTE! https://t.co/zqgeZMtyiF pic.twitter.com/kgVdZ4utby — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 30, 2020

There were 25,000 people who wanted to see Donald Trump:

President @realDonaldTrump: Your far-left Democrat Attorney General and Governor tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of #Minnesota, and take away your freedom and rights. They thought we would cancel—but I said NO WAY! pic.twitter.com/hHmqgcNqQP — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 30, 2020