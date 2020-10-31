MN Dem gov, Dem AG try to silence Trump in Minnesota

Democrats and their media colluded to manipulate the American people into not showing for a Trump rally in Minnesota. About 25,000 people wanted to attend the rally and the Governor and Attorney General only allowed 250 people to enter the arena. These are the same people who allow thousands of ‘protesters’ to march and riot, riot, and march.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, the Antifa-lover, together with press outlets, including evil Jake Tapper and other malevolent conspirators like Brianna Keilar, did all they could to silence Donald Trump.

The people came anyway, in droves, and stood in the freezing cold.

Watch:

Donald Trump joined them outside:

There were 25,000 people who wanted to see Donald Trump:

