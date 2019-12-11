Black Hebrew Israelite & cohort believed to have targeted Jewish Deli in Jersey City Shooting

The shooting that unfolded at a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J. Tuesday, was a “targeted” attack, according to officials who say at least one of the suspects had published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online before opening fire Tuesday.

Officer Joseph Seals, a 39-year-old husband and father of five, and three innocent Jews were killed in the deli. At least one other Hasidic Jewish man was wounded. The Jewish victims have not been identified but it is believed the grocery store owner and his wife were killed along with a shopper.

THE KILLERS

David Anderson, one of the attackers, was part of Black Hebrew Israelites or was part. It is a black anti-Semitic supremacist sect. He had extensive anti-police and racist posts online. The other killer is Francine Graham.

The Jersey City shooters have been identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the dangerous, #antisemitic cult known as “Black Israelites “. Officials are now combing their social media pages and finding numerous anti-Jewish, anti-Police posts and rants. pic.twitter.com/NMUOWv723Z — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) December 11, 2019

BLACK HEBREW ISRAELITES ARE A LUNATIC CULT

The Black Israelites were the lunatics who verbally assaulted the Covington Catholic Schoolboys. We’ve written about them at other times. And they aren’t Israelites.

They believe in converting people by screaming at bystanders and getting them riled up.

THE STORY

Investigators believe the attack was plotted against the Jewish deli, located just across the Hudson River from New York City.

The slain officer was a veteran Cease Fire detective who was a married father of five, who worked to take guns off the streets, and who had previous heroism on the force. You can read about his life here.

Police later said he had approached two suspicious people in a cemetery when they opened fire and then fled to the bodega. NBC New York reported, through sources, that surveillance video shows the two suspects “shoot a Hasidic man on the street and then run into the store, where they began firing at the victims inside.” The suspects “had…bomb-making materials inside the truck,” the station reported.

The mayor said of the footage: “We can see the van moving through Jersey City streets slowly, the perpetrator stopped in front of there, calmly opened the door with two long rifles, him and the other perpetrator, and began firing from the street into the facility.”

It Was Targeted

No law enforcement officials have publicly said the suspects targeted Jews or police, but a source told The New York Times one of the suspects involved in the shooting that left four people dead — including a police officer — published anti-Semitic and anti-police sentiments online, leading authorities to believe it was a motive.

The killers were identified by NBC News. Little is known about them. They left a rambling, anti-Semitic ‘religious’ note.

According to The New York Times, police found guns, ammunition and a live pipe bomb in a stolen U-Haul truck Anderson and Graham were driving at the time of the shootings. Investigators also found a “brief and rambling” manifesto-style note in the van, but it did not include a clear motive.

They had a lot of ammo, enough to kill a lot more people but the police were on the scene quickly.

The shooting took place over three separate locations.

CORRECTION; WE HAD AN INCORRECT PHOTO OF DAVID ANDERSON AND FRANCINE GRAHAM. WE REGRET THE ERROR.