Black Lives Matter Has an Enormous Funding Database

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a violent Marxist organization that advocates defunding the police, abolishing the family, and overthrowing capitalism, among other radical tenets.

BLM was formed by three Marxists and funded heavily by George Soros ($33 million). There has been a lot of corruption in this organization, with members using it as their ATM. They employ many tactics that Rev. Al Sharpton found so lucrative — mainly shakedowns.

BLM literally wants to overturn the US government.

Given that common knowledge, corporations still give whopping sums of money to BLM’s leaders.

Daily Signal listed some of the many companies keeping BLM flush with cash:

Door Dash

Deckers

Amazon

Gatorade

Microsoft

Glossier

23 and Me (CCP group)

Airbnb

Unilver

Degree

Bungie

Nabisco

Dropbox

Fitbit

Devolver Digital

Skillshare

Square Enix

That Game Company

Tinder

Ambiguous Giving

Atlantic Records

Warner Records

Discord

Pusheen the Cat

Ubisoft

They are probably compelled to give, but many are virtue signaling about combatting racial injustice and systemic racism. Black people have had a difficult time and deserve special consideration, but to say there is systemic racism is ridiculous. The only systemic racism is what Joe Biden is putting into place against white people on behalf of everyone who doesn’t have white skin. Everyone gets to reap the rewards in doing the impossible – making up for the black experience of decades ago.

Instead of leaving homeless black people and veterans on the streets and putting illegal aliens in hotels, let’s do the reverse. Why isn’t BLM screaming about that? Why aren’t they screaming about young black boys being inducted into gangs?

The country’s population in the 1700s and early 1800s was small. According to Statista, there were under four million in 1790 and 37 million in 1866. We now have 332 mllion, roughly.

Statista Report

In the year 1800, it is estimated that the population across the present-day United States was around six million people, with the population in the 16 admitted states numbering at 5.3 million. Migration to the United States began to happen on a large scale in the mid-nineteenth century, with the first major waves coming from Ireland, Britain and Germany. In some aspects, this wave of mass migration balanced out the demographic impacts of the American Civil War, which was the deadliest war in U.S. history with approximately 620 thousand fatalities between 1861 and 1865. The civil war also resulted in the emancipation of around four million slaves across the south; many of whose ancestors would take part in the Great Northern Migration in the early 1900s, which saw around six million black Americans migrate away from the south in one of the largest demographic shifts in U.S. history.

BLM is collecting endless reparations from corporations.

Most people came over after the Civil War and much later, in fact. Why should they pay for slavery? My ancestors came over in 1607 and were Amish or Dutch Reform, vehemently opposed to slavery. Some fought in the Civil War and one died in Andersonville. Why should I pay?

Black Lives Matter is another way to call all of us who aren’t the proper skin color – racists. Systemic racism was imagined by hardcore white leftists. That isn’t to say there wasn’t systemic racism years back.

Shakedowns

BLM burned down black businesses, so to Hell with them. Listen to the Reverend talk about white supremacy. His definition makes sense.

