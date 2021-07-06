Black Lives Matter says they’re “an absolutely Marxist organization”



















Sky News Australia, which reports actual factual news, interviewed Ami Horowitz. Horowitz talked about being an immigrant to this country, and is very grateful.

He also pointed to Ilhan Omar, an immigrant who “craps on this country” and has a special place reserved in Hell just for her.

Mr. Horowitz, a filmmaker, went to dozens of protests across the country and spoke to hundreds of protesters. He found that the simple truth is BLM or Black Lives Matter is “absolutely a Marxist organization” that wants to tear down every institution in this country. BLM protesters will tell you they are but the media won’t ask them the questions.

WATCH:

Related

















