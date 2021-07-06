National Geographic says fireworks are RAAACIST!



















“Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations,” blared the headline from National Geographic.

Communities of color here in New York disproportionately shoot off firecrackers on July 4th. Perhaps that’s why they are affected more, but I’m not a scientist.

Science writer, Madeline Stone wrote the article which says scientists used [unscientific] crowdsourced data from home air quality monitors to claim vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations.

There doesn’t seem to be any controls in that collection of ‘scientific’ data.

Not everyone is at equal risk, Stone says. Black communities are most vulnerable. In other words, fireworks are RAAACIST!

She cites one study of California that shows there’s more pollution in densely populated areas. That is where many blacks live. The authors also showed that fireworks’ smoke may be creating an additional—albeit short-term—health risk for communities already disproportionately burdened by air pollution.

Honestly, I am a scientist and this is beyond ridiculous. — Simo (@Simoinfinite) July 4, 2021

Just who does the killing in Chicago – people of color killing people if color — ROGER DORIO (@Dorioroger) July 5, 2021

Cancelled subscription 5 years ago — hughes s craft (@hughes_craft) July 5, 2021

We live in a damn South Park episode. — Felipe (@PXM_2_SD) July 5, 2021

I feel like you have the first eleven words of this as a pre-written prompt and then spin a wheel to decide how to finish it. — Bipothemo (@bipothemo) July 5, 2021

Please give it a rest when it comes to racism being found in everything. It is getting old and true issues of racism will soon be ignored. Please re-read “the boy who cried wolf” — robert Melrose (@rwm2020) July 5, 2021

I’m a liberal guy but this stuff is getting ridiculous — Tug Ezzy (@tugezzy) July 4, 2021

Wait. So I, a brown Latino man and my fellow Minority friends have been disproportionately targeting ourselves this whole time with racist smoke from fireworks? pic.twitter.com/9QJIiOMSj0 — Dee Mendez (@FalconArrow__) July 5, 2021

