National Geographic says fireworks are RAAACIST!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

“Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations,” blared the headline from National Geographic.

Communities of color here in New York disproportionately shoot off firecrackers on July 4th. Perhaps that’s why they are affected more, but I’m not a scientist.

Science writer, Madeline Stone wrote the article which says scientists used [unscientific] crowdsourced data from home air quality monitors to claim vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations.

There doesn’t seem to be any controls in that collection of ‘scientific’ data.

Not everyone is at equal risk, Stone says. Black communities are most vulnerable. In other words, fireworks are RAAACIST!

She cites one study of California that shows there’s more pollution in densely populated areas. That is where many blacks live. The authors also showed that fireworks’ smoke may be creating an additional—albeit short-term—health risk for communities already disproportionately burdened by air pollution.

Tell us what you think of this.

WE PREFER THE RESPONSES TO THE ARTICLE


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply