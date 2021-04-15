Black man confronts Antifa in MN, BLM scrawls ‘kill cops, no more white babies’ in LA









First up, a courageous black man takes on Antifa terrorists and tries to get them to stop the violence in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. He stands between the police and the violent terrorists shouting them down.

How much of this violence is meant to distract from the power grab of the Supreme Court of the United States?

A black man tried discouraging #antifa from being violent at the Brooklyn Center, Minn. protest (they’re throwing projectiles). He stands directly in front of them. Powerful video by @BGOnTheScene #DaunteWright #BLM pic.twitter.com/lOQCrOYL4g — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Black Lives Matter marched in Los Angeles leaving behind tags that perfectly represent who they are — “kill cops” and “no more white babies.” Meanwhile, you have moronic TV discussions like the one with Geraldo (see after this post by Ngo). He’s feeding pablum to the masses.

Graffiti sprayed during the Los Angeles #BLM march for #DaunteWright says “Kill cops” and “No more white babies.” pic.twitter.com/I3QYjzSTz3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Geraldo put the blame for the riots on the police.

RT if you’re sick of seeing Geraldo on @FoxNews. Can’t they find anyone else? https://t.co/uFzZzBSSSa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2021

Portland rioters are converging on Minneapolis [to affect trials] according to intelligence. The Biden administration will do nothing to stop this.

This wise guy in Brooklyn Center is holding a can he plans to throw but winks and says, “it’s soup for my family.”

CNN interviews #BLM protester who shows off a can of soup and winks at the camera. Rioters have been throwing canned food, rocks and bricks at law enforcement protecting the Brooklyn Center PD. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/aD499569Sh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Keep in mind that these rioters are self-described communists and anarchists.

#Antifa rioters in black bloc push up against the barrier at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota. #BLM #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/nAMdmFtot7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

On the fourth night of rioting in Brooklyn Center, Minn., #antifa have become even more organized. They brought reinforced shields that allow them to hide while throwing or shooting projectiles at law enforcement. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/hLIMFQxdmZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Here we go with the pig’s head from the America haters:

Man parades pig's head in a cop's hat on a stake during protests in Minnesota https://t.co/0gutYvMk5u pic.twitter.com/bOYK2Ftxe8 — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2021

