Trump agrees to NBC Town hall, Left goes bonkers

President Trump is set to participate in an hour-long town hall event with NBC News this Thursday, Oct. 15, which was supposed to be the date of the second presidential debate. President Trump backed out when the Commission made it virtual. A virtual debate allows Biden’s staff to feed him information.

The network announced Wednesday that the event will be outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in Florida and that Savannah Guthrie will moderate the event with Mr. Trump and Florida voters.

The network said federal health officials reviewed Mr. Trump’s recent health data and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden will be participating in a town hall event hosted by ABC in Philadelphia at the same time, although the portion with Mr. Biden is set to run 90 minutes.

#BoycottNBC

#BoycottNBC is trending because they’re carrying the president’s town hall and doing it at the same time as Biden’s on ABC. It’s typical of the U.S. Totalitarian Left. It never occurs to them to permit a view other than their own. Democrats repress free speakers while calling THEM the fascists.

Some responses

#boycottNBC This really shows your hand, NBC. Not a great look. I hope you reconsider. This doesn’t make you seem “fair” or “balanced,” it looks like you’re grubbing for ratings and will sell your soul to do it. pic.twitter.com/GCmQIO6wA9 — Julia Cosacchi (@jcosacchi1) October 14, 2020

I will NEVER watch your network or @MSNBC ever again in life!!!!! Sorry @maddow @Lawrence @JoyAnnReid but I’m not going to give a network ratings for putting PROFITS over PEOPLE! #BoycottNBC #BoycottMSNBC — 🥁RedStateDem__🥁 (@Resist2k18) October 14, 2020

I will be watching Joe Biden’s town hall on @ABC. It looks like I will be getting my election news from CNN from now on.#BoycottMSNBC#BoycottNBC https://t.co/q7rxb8hSz0 — Liz has a plan to vote (@Liz_is4Hillary) October 14, 2020

Outrageous that you’re giving him this platform after he cowardly backed out of the debate. #BoycottNBC — janefriesen (@janefriesen) October 14, 2020