Black pastor tells truth about the inner city

Finally, someone is talking about the real problem in poor, Black communities. Communities gutted from poverty and crime, losing their youth to gangs. This pastor is telling his congregation the truth.

Finally someone stood up and spoke the truth! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 “All the killings in our community ain’t coming from white people. We’re killing one another. Our old people are scared to come out at night…they’re not scared of white people, they’re scared of young black boys..” pic.twitter.com/Up5P7JxbRW — AJ Atia (@TheConsRealist) June 27, 2020