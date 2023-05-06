Black Residents Furious Over Illegal Alien Housing in Their Neighborhood

South Shore, Chicago residents are very unhappy about the plan to house illegal aliens in their community. The illegals are sleeping in police stations, and the city wants to take over South Shore buildings to put them up.

A public forum was held at the South Shore International College Prep Thursday night, and the house was packed with people opposed.

“I am just outraged! I’m outraged and I don’t understand why our community was chosen?” said one resident during the forum.

“It is a slap in the face that we as citizens of the United States of America do not have the resources and support, but you’re gonna bring people who are not citizens here in our community in our buildings that we pay taxes for that you took away from us?” said resident Natasha Dunn. “That is completely unacceptable. We are in a humanitarian crisis right now. So Black people in Chicago are bleeding on the streets!”

[They have to get them because 82% voted for Joe Biden and his illegal immigration agenda. It’s hard to disagree with them, but they really have to stop voting for this.]

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson was also asked about the migrant crisis.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that families that are seeking love and support in Chicago and in Illinois, that they are not just welcome but serviced,” said Johnson, who wants to give illegal aliens a vote.

Instead of asking President Brandon to close the border, on-her-way-out Mayor Lightfoot wants Gov. Abbott to keep all the illegals. Chicago is a sanctuary city, and they should provide sanctuary as promised.

Gov. Abbott always tells the city they’re coming, but they never seem ready. Sanctuary means sanctuary. Watch:



