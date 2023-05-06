Prosecutors Are Asking for Decades in Prison for J6 ‘Seditious’ Protesters

A conservative defendant has a better chance of surviving a firing squad then they do at a fair trial in D.C. ~ Rosie Memos, Twitter

The prosecutors want a 25-year sentence for J6 protester Stewart Rhodes. Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs are the first people in the history of the United States convicted of seditious conspiracy using a Civil War law outside of one terrorist in New York City. Rhodes never went into the Capitol and never committed an act of violence. He and Meggs are on video helping a police officer.

The top recommended sentence is 20 years. The prosecutors are recommending a sentence that is four times what a murderer gets in the corrupt district.

FLASH: Justice Dept will seek 25 years in prison for OathKeeper Stewart Rhodes in Jan 6 seditious conspiracy case They’ll seek between 10-21 years for other OathKeeper defendants. Per Friday night court filing pic.twitter.com/Ab4gEv31md — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2023

THEY WANT LONG SENTENCES TO SEND A MESSAGE, NOT BECAUSE IT’S JUST

Prosecutors say Stewart Rhodes and his allies must serve significant jail time to help reverse a growing undercurrent in society that has embraced political violence. What they’re really saying is they want to make sure people on the right never protest again. Rhodes never went into the Capitol, didn’t tell anyone to go into the Capitol, and told people not to commit violence.

They claim the protesters used force even though there was no violence. They define force as non-violent or violent.

Rhodes was convicted based on texts and other communications, which should fall under his right to free speech.

The so-called seditious conspirators were convicted of trying to overthrow the U.S. government without weapons, mostly based on texts and videos, said Julie Kelly, editor of American Greatness. One was an informant for months before the riot/rally. The FBI knew what was going to happen and did nothing.

Through recordings and encrypted messages, jurors heard how Rhodes rallied his followers to fight to keep Trump in office, warned of a possible “bloody” civil war, and expressed regret that the Oath Keepers didn’t bring rifles to the Capitol on Jan. 6, The Washington Times reported.

Under the definition of “seditious conspiracy,” prosecutors allege Rhodes and his co-defendants conspired to halt the “lawful transfer of presidential power by force,” including the Electoral College certification and the inauguration, which was 14 days away.

There was NO physical force on his part.

Stewart Rhodes never went inside the U.S. Capitol. He never instructed anyone to go inside the U.S. Capitol. And he was unarmed, as were all of his associates that day. The Oath Keepers were in D.C. to offer security for the several rallies planned on January 5th and 6th.

The FBI knew what was going to happen from their informant. They did nothing . It smells like a setup.

This regime doesn’t like free speech, and protests from people on the right. They especially don’t like Oath Keepers or Proud Boys because they are militias. Under the constitution, militias can have guns, even by the left’s definition.

An FBI informant was embedded with Rhodes for “months” leading up to Jan 6. Still, the FBI never intervened to stop Rhodes from carrying out the existentially-threatening “seditious conspiracy” he’s now been convicted of.

