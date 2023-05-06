Prince Harry was snubbed at the coronation today and had trouble seeing around his aunt’s plume during the ceremony. His “evil” wife stayed home with the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet. It’s Prince Archie’s birthday today.

It doesn’t look like the fractured family relationship will improve, and they will probably live in terror of his next book – four are coming. Meghan’s writing one of them. Then there’s a Netflix series to help revive their failing image.

QUEEN ELIZABETH CALLED HER “EVIL”

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly told people she was sorry her grandson Harry met Meghan Markle. She called Meghan “evil” and their courtship a “complete catastrophe.”

The dignified monarch “saw through Meghan Markle” and made the uncharacteristic remarks at a reception in Balmoral in August, weeks before she died. This is according to a source who spoke with the Spectator.

“At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch, and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil,” the source claimed.

“Everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling,” the source recalled.

“It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as ‘evil’ to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her.

“It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on Earth.”

The source suggested that the outburst came because “the Queen’s health was in decline” and “she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.”

Markle probably is evil judging how she treats her family and tried to take the monarchy down.

According to a March poll, her popularity among Brits is -33. In America, only 27% like her, and 44% don’t.

THE BIG PLUME

As for the coronation, which Harry attended without Meghan and the children, he was relegated to the third row with the 56th in line to the throne, Princess Eugenie and her husband. The Queen’s cousin Alexandra was on the other side. He couldn’t see beyond the feathered hat worn by a more honored guest in the second row – Princess Anne.

Charles’ only sister — unlike other women at the coronation — was dressed in a military uniform. That was because of her official role at the coronation.

She was the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting — the person entrusted with the monarch’s personal safety on the big day.

Harry had no role in the ceremony, nor did Jeffrey Epstein’s friend, Uncle Andrew. Harry didn’t stick around for lunch, nor was his picture taken for the family portrait.

His father, stepmother, brother, and sister-in-law were not seen talking with Harry. He was snubbed.

His brother William knelt before his father once crowned, and then kissed him on the cheek. It seems more like a play than anything real, but it would be hard to imagine the UK without a king.

