Dems to ban menthol cigs but will legalize illegal menthol sales by individuals









Democrats think black people are too stupid to get photo IDs and now they think they have to make decisions for them. They’ve decided, based partly on pleas from African-American organizations like the NAACP, that menthol cigarettes must be banned because 85.8% of black smokers use them.

But Pot’s okay? They want them to go on to Pot or non-menthol cigarettes apparently.

Don’t worry, however, illegal menthols will not be banned. That’s not satire, read on.

This is way too authoritarian. Leave people alone.

Why don’t they ban McDonald’s too while they’re at it since many blacks are overweight?

Better yet, why don’t they stop their control freakishism and leave blacks alone?

DON’T WORRY, THEY WON’T BAN ILLEGAL CIGS

The Food and Drug Administration said enforcement would be aimed at manufacturers and distributors, not illegal cigarettes or individuals, NBC ‘News’ reported.

They don’t want police bothering individuals selling them illegally. Therefore, they are promoting the illegal sale of menthols.

Every ill-conceived law requires more idiotic laws.

THE PROPOSED BAN

As reported by The Washington Post, “The administration also is poised to say it will seek to ban menthol and other flavors in mass-produced cigars, including small cigars popular with young people, according to administration officials familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss it publicly.”

The Post reported that ten civil rights and black health organizations recently sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pushing for the ban. Signers included the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, the NAACP, and the National Medical Association, which represents black physicians, per the outlet.

ACLU SAYS IT CRIMINALIZES THE MARKET AND LEADS TO MASS INCARCERATION

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups sent a letter to the Biden administration earlier this week, pushing back against a potential ban on menthol cigarettes. The groups said that such a move would “Disproportionately Impact People and Communities of Color, Trigger Criminal Penalties, and Lead to Negative Interactions with Law Enforcement.” The letter pointed to the cases of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and George Floyd as situations where cigarettes were involved, adding that “well-intentioned efforts to continue to reduce death and disease from tobacco products must avoid solutions that will create yet another reason for armed police to engage citizens on the street based on pretext or conduct that does not pose a threat to public safety.” The groups argued that a ban on menthol cigarettes “would disproportionately impact communities of color, result in criminalization of the market, and exacerbate mass incarceration.”

There are better ways to do this. Why are African Americans relying on menthol and if it is the “predatory advertising” as some claim, get after that?

