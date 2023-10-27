Blatherskites Talk Guns on the Worst Show on TV

The ladies on The View revealed their knowledge of guns on the show today. Joy Behar said, “If you shoot with an AR-15, let’s say you shoot a deer, you can’t eat it because you basically demolish the animal.”

They don’t know anything but expound on it anyway, and their audience believes it.

A shotgun might do that with pellets all over the place, but not an AR-15. An AR-15 is an Armalite rifle, and it is not an assault rifle.

The view is a clown show.

