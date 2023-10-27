Mark Meadows Responds to Rumor He Flipped on Trump

Mark Meadows, former Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump, vehemently denied allegations suggesting he wore a wire for the FBI in an exclusive statement to The National Pulse. Labeling these claims as “ridiculous,” Meadows said, “Thanks for checking. It is ridiculous; it is 100 percent NOT TRUE!!”

The rumor began with the unreliable ABC News. ABC News reported on October 24th that Mark Meadows was cooperating with Jack Smith, the DC special counsel who is prosecuting Donald Trump. Meadow’s attorney, George Terwilliger, said there was no truth to it.

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge said Mr. Terwilliger denied the story:

“I told ABC that their story was largely inaccurate. People will have to judge for themselves the decision to run it anyway.” George Terwilliger told CBS News, responding to new reporting, “Ex-Chief of Staff granted immunity, tells special counsel he warned Trump about 2020 claims: Sources”

Yesterday, on October 26th, Ryan Fournier of Students for Trump said that it is confirmed Mark Meadows wore a wire to tape Donald Trump while still serving as his Chief of Staff.

Fournier wrote:

“BREAKING: Allegedly, Mark Meadows worked for the FBI as an informant and wore a wire to record all conversations with President Trump while he was the Chief of Staff to him,” Fournier wrote.

“This is not only unconstitutional, but it’s criminal. This is the government we live with. It’s up to us to change that. I’ve received confirmation from multiple members of Congress and Confidential Informants that this is true.

Fournier concluded: “Not only have I received calls from current members of Congress, I received calls from media, who know that I know about this information. I’ve received calls from former members of Congress, who have also explained the same thing to me. This is worse than Watergate. This is going to be the destruction of the FBI.”

He has since retracted it, and two of his sources retracted the story. Fournier named one source, former Rep. Mark Walker.

