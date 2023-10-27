UN Refuses to Condemn Hamas’s Genocidal Attack on Israel

The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the first United Nations response to the ongoing war.

They want Hamas to go unpunished so they can kill again.

If the UN can’t even condemn genocide against innocent Israeli citizens, what good are they? The assault against Israel on October 7th was the worst these people suffered since the Holocaust.

Hamas is an evil terrorist organization supported by the Palestinian Authority, Iran, and other bad actors.

The 193-member world body adopted the Arab-drafted resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States. It would have unequivocally condemned the Oct. 7 “terrorist attacks” on Israel by Hamas and demanded the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.

The UN won’t condemn terrorism.

Ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud, speaking on behalf of the U.N.’s 22-nation Arab group, had called for action on the resolution because of the urgency of the escalating situation on the ground.

They don’t want their evil allies to be thrown back into the stone age. Maybe Hamas should have thought of that before they brutally, savagely massacred women, men, children, and the elderly using horrific methods equal to that of the Nazis or worse.

The Arab group went to the General Assembly after the more powerful 15-member Security Council failed to agree on a resolution after four attempts over the past two weeks. While council resolutions are legally binding, assembly resolutions are not, but they do serve as a barometer of world opinion.

However, I do understand the fear of it escalating to a Third World War and that must be avoided.

If this is world opinion, the world has been overcome by evil and/or ignorance. The only people who seem eager to kill Gazans are Hamas itself. They allegedly have headquarters under Gaza’s largest hospital. When Gazans tried to escape the bombing, Hamas was shooting them in the back as they fled.

They’re hiding behind sick people. They’re Nazis – there is no difference.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said publicly:

The blood of the women, children, and elderly… We are the ones who need this blood so it awakens within us the revolutionary spirit… so it pushes us to move forward.

Hamas met with China and Russia this week.

