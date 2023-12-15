Speaker McCarthy Says Farewell by Trashing His Party

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave his Farewell Speech to Congress today. He was ill-suited for the Speakership, and when he lost the power, he decided to leave.

During his very brief tenure, he rubber-stamped every Democrat priority. He left 12 appropriation bills on the table when the GOP had the slightest leverage. He would then pass short-term CRs, allowing wasteful Democrat spending to continue. McCarthy also has a loose relationship to the truth.

The one comment that stood out in McCarthy’s speech was the reminder of his preference for non-white candidates. He recently admitted to choosing potential candidates by the color of their skin, so hearing him reference it today was frustrating.

“Being Leader for five years,” he said, “and I think about ‘Did I leave this place better than I received it?’

“I remember coming, sitting where Congressman Calvert was, and it was a State of the Union. Democrats had won the majority. I was elected Minority Leader, while another colleague from my state, Nancy Pelosi, was elected speaker. I watched the Democrats stand up, and they were very diverse. They looked like America. I watched us stand up. We had lost the majority. I, quote, say, ‘We look like one of the most restricted country clubs in America.’ I thought at that moment I could be the leader of a declining party, or I can focus on what I know brought me to this party, conceived in liberty, dedicated to the proposition that we are all equal, and I would take that message to places people didn’t think they would vote for a Republican.”

He went on for over eight minutes, and it was mile-high malarkey.

He keeps playing into the racializing mantra of the Democrat Party.

He repeatedly says Democrats look like America and Republicans don’t. He said it at Oxford and at the NY Times DealBook Summit. I felt sorry for him until he started with this pandering to the left.

He’s also leaving the House with a one-person majority.

Mark Dice summarized nicely:

