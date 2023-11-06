Stacey Abrams Accuses Everyone Who Dislikes Kamala of Racism

Stacey Abrams thinks that if you don’t like Kamala Harris, you’re a racist and a misogynist.

I don’t think that’s it. I think it’s because she’s incompetent. She’s also not very likable.

Democrats have been insulting and bullying their political opponents for years. It’s all they know. Maybe they believe we’re all racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-environment lunatics, but probably not.

This is their approach to win by any means.

Stacey Abrams used the approach on MSNBC during an interview with Jen Psaki. She claims anyone who doesn’t like Vice President Kamala Harris must be racist or misogynist because we apparently all hate black women.

Psaki had said that Harris “has been under a huge amount of scrutiny through her entire time in office” and asked if “she would be receiving these same critiques if she was a white man.”

Abrams answered: “No, no, not at all.”

“We will always question the person behind the person, but we cannot ignore that misogyny and racism remain very prevalent in our politics. For those behaviors that don’t rise to either misogyny or racism, there’s also just the difference. Our expectations are set for the traditional white male vice president.”

This racial divisiveness has gone on full steam since Barack Obama. Democrats ran with it.

Ironically, Democrats didn’t like her either. She was under 1% when she ran for the presidency. So, I guess white Progressives are racist misogynists also.

In a New York Times and Siena College poll, Harris scored 37.5 percent in popularity.

Harris is in her position because her skin is not white. That’s not a good enough reason to elevate someone to Vice President.

There is no defense for the complete failure of Kamala Harris, so Abrams went to the old familiar insults.

Maybe Democrats, who are racists, putting people in important positions based on superficial characteristics, should start hiring competent people. Eventually, everyone will get tired of the overuse and abuse of words like “racist.”

You’ll be thrilled to know Kamala is ready to take over if, for some reason, Biden can’t continue doing whatever it is he does.

BREAKING: Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) says she understands why Americans think Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) is incompetent. It’s simply because of “misogyny and racism,” she told her pal Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki). WATCH pic.twitter.com/EWvneDI2Vo — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 5, 2023

