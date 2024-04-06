Blinken: Israel Risks Becoming “Indistinguishable” from Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a concerted, barely veiled effort to damage Israel’s image among Americans in his latest speech threatening Israel. He’s doing this as they face an existential threat from their neighbors under the leadership of an evil regime, Iran.
“Israel is not Hamas; Israel is a democracy,” Blinken began. “Hamas is a terrorist organization, and democracies place the highest value on human life, every human life. As has been said, whoever saves lives saves the entire world. That’s our strength. It is what distinguishes us from terrorists like Hamas. If we lose that reverence for human life, we risk becoming indistinguishable from those we confront.”
This is the ideology of ‘if it only saves one life,’ but that doesn’t hold true when facing a life-or-death situation. Blinken is throwing out a red herring.
Blinken’s a fool. Israel is our ally, and these political hacks are doing this so they can win Michigan and Arab/Muslim votes in other states. This is much worse than simply throwing Israel under a bus. In the same breath, Blinken said we’re committed to Israel’s security.
DISGRACE ALERT
Blinken says Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas
UKR in NATO
Israel a terror state
This man must be removed immediately
He is a menace to peace & freedom pic.twitter.com/B3X78dBcBU
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 5, 2024
Jordan Is At Risk
Terrorists appear to be making their move as America is at its weakest. Authorities in Jordan fear a Hamas takeover.
“Tensions are mounting in Jordan as demonstrations continue to rock the capital for the past ten days, with authorities expressing growing concerns over a potential Hamas influence in the country.
“What initially began as expressions of solidarity with Gaza in the ongoing conflict have now morphed into displays of strength by Palestinian clans, posing a significant challenge to the Jordanian government’s authority,” reports i24 News.
Frank Gaffney wrote on X, “Yesterday, President Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken threatened that if Israel does not change its operations in Gaza, U.S. policy towards supporting the Jewish State will change. Translation: Unless Benjamin Netanyahu’s government saves Hamas, America will no longer resupply the weapons required to defeat it”.
It’s OK if Biden does it. Gen. Milley called it a “righteous strike”.
“WASHINGTON — Newly declassified surveillance footage provides additional insights about the final minutes and aftermath of a botched U.S. drone strike last year in Kabul, Afghanistan, showing how the military made a life-or-death decision based on imagery that was fuzzy, hard to interpret in real time and prone to confirmation bias.
The strike on Aug. 29 killed 10 innocent people — including seven children — in a tragic blunder that punctuated the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
The disclosure of the videos was a rare step by the U.S. military in any case of an airstrike that caused civilian casualties, and is the first time any footage from the Kabul strike has been seen publicly. The videos encompass about 25 minutes of silent footage from two drones — a military official said both were MQ-9 Reapers — showing the minutes before, during and after the strike.”
When it was brought up This was the Pentagon response.
Is there anyone in this administration who’s not shown that they’re incompetent beyond measure?. NO!.
He’s a Nobody. He’s has not and is not representing the USA. He’s a UN Troll.
Same as Mayorkas is a UN Troll.