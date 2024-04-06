Blinken: Israel Risks Becoming “Indistinguishable” from Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a concerted, barely veiled effort to damage Israel’s image among Americans in his latest speech threatening Israel. He’s doing this as they face an existential threat from their neighbors under the leadership of an evil regime, Iran.

“Israel is not Hamas; Israel is a democracy,” Blinken began. “Hamas is a terrorist organization, and democracies place the highest value on human life, every human life. As has been said, whoever saves lives saves the entire world. That’s our strength. It is what distinguishes us from terrorists like Hamas. If we lose that reverence for human life, we risk becoming indistinguishable from those we confront.”

This is the ideology of ‘if it only saves one life,’ but that doesn’t hold true when facing a life-or-death situation. Blinken is throwing out a red herring.

Blinken’s a fool. Israel is our ally, and these political hacks are doing this so they can win Michigan and Arab/Muslim votes in other states. This is much worse than simply throwing Israel under a bus. In the same breath, Blinken said we’re committed to Israel’s security.

DISGRACE ALERT

Blinken says Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas UKR in NATO

Israel a terror state

This man must be removed immediately

He is a menace to peace & freedom pic.twitter.com/B3X78dBcBU — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 5, 2024

Jordan Is At Risk

Terrorists appear to be making their move as America is at its weakest. Authorities in Jordan fear a Hamas takeover.

“Tensions are mounting in Jordan as demonstrations continue to rock the capital for the past ten days, with authorities expressing growing concerns over a potential Hamas influence in the country.

“What initially began as expressions of solidarity with Gaza in the ongoing conflict have now morphed into displays of strength by Palestinian clans, posing a significant challenge to the Jordanian government’s authority,” reports i24 News.

Frank Gaffney wrote on X, “Yesterday, President Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken threatened that if Israel does not change its operations in Gaza, U.S. policy towards supporting the Jewish State will change. Translation: Unless Benjamin Netanyahu’s government saves Hamas, America will no longer resupply the weapons required to defeat it”.

Related