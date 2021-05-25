Blinken to embassies: fly BLM flag [while knowing they’re communists]



















Secretary of State Tony Blinken encouraged every U.S. embassy and diplomatic mission to honor the radical Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on May 25. It is the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Black Lives Matter is a violent communist-anarchist movement. Their agenda is to abolish the police, abolish the family unit, and overturn capitalism. They aren’t shy about it. They say this is what they want. Their school curricula are anti-white and anti-American. Often they support anti-Semitism. They are a communist hate group.

This is what we now stand for throughout the world, courtesy of the allegedly 81 million people who voted for the feeble-minded Joe Biden. Disclaimer: If the reporting by Human Events and Jack Posobiec is accurate, this is what they are making us stand for.

Reporter Jack Posobiec published a leaked cable — he says — from Blinken explaining how American representatives abroad are to encourage conversations about “systemic racism” and racial injustice in the United States.

The cable states: “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.”

The cable gives authorization for American diplomatic buildings to fly Black Lives Matter banners.

According to the article, it also informs diplomats to refer to documents on how to prepare for the day which includes a speech by United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in which she told the UN about America’s ” legacy of white supremacy,” and praises any activist that protested in 2020 “in the streets, marching for change.”

So, we’re all communists now? Blinken knows full well what they are and what they stand for.

While not okaying how the officers treated George Floyd, his oxygen was not the problem and he was not aphysiated. He probably died from the drugs — enough to kill almost four people — and he was a criminal.

READ MORE HERE AND CHECK OUT THE CABLE.

WHO BLACK LIVES MATTER

In case you missed it, this is who these people are.

They were originally almost entirely funded by George Soros and some major corporations.

The Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) tries to portray itself as a grassroots movement, a spontaneous uprising of the oppressed in the inner city. However, it is a well-funded conglomeration of communist/socialist organizations that have been around for decades.

Now they are united and are a major force, trying to provoke a civil war or a race war.

They lie about police killings and encourage other violence, lawlessness, and unrest while pretending they represent the injustices towards blacks.

The movement wants anarchy to bring about communist/socialist change.

BLM launched with a faux police abuse case

BLM launched in 2013 with a Twitter hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, after neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin killing.

Radical Left activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi claim credit for the slogan and hashtag.

Following the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014, Dream Defenders, an organization led by Working Families Party (ACORN) activist and Occupy Wall Street anarchist Nelini Stamp, popularized the phrase “Hands Up–Don’t Shoot!” which has since become BLM’s widely recognized slogan.

Garza, Cullors, and Tometi all work for front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), one of the four largest radical Left organizations in the country.

The others are the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS). Nelini Stamp’s ACORN—now rebranded under a variety of different names—works with all four organizations, and Dream Defenders is backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center and others.

FRSO is a hereditary descendant of the New Communist Movement, which was inspired by Mao and the many communist revolutions throughout the world in the 1960s and 1970s.

FRSO split into two separate groups in 1999, FRSO/Fight Back and FRSO/OSCL (Freedom Road Socialist Organization/Organizaci?n Socialista del Camino para la Libertad). Black Lives Matter and its founders are allied with the latter group. Future references to FRSO in this article refer to FRSO/OSCL.

FRSO is comprised of dozens of groups. The radical Left model is based on alliances of many organizations that are working on separate issues but dedicated ultimately to the same thing: overthrowing our society in order to replace it with a hardcore socialist (read communist) one.

THE GOAL

Their goal is to make it look like everyone feels this way and you are on the wrong side of history if you don’t follow along.

As Stamp has said, “we are actually trying to change the capitalist system we have today because it’s not working for any of us.”

BLM is one of many projects undertaken by the FRSO. Except for the website, blacklivesmatter.com, there is no actual organization.

The website implicitly acknowledges this, describing #BlackLivesMatter as “an online forum intended to build connections between Black people and our allies to fight anti-Black racism, to spark dialogue among Black people, and to facilitate the types of connections necessary to encourage social action and engagement.”

FRSO membership is disproportionately represented by blacks, gays, and women, and self-consciously emphasizes those issues.

You can read the details and the funders on this link.

