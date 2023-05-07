BLM, AOC, Gov. Hochul Move to Persecute a Marine

A Marine named Daniel Penny and two other men, one black, restrained a mentally ill homeless man who was threatening passengers on a subway train. The man, Jordan Neely, was arrested more than 44 times. He was described by people who were confronted by him as scary and dangerous. Mr. Neely was a danger to others for at least ten years. He was released over and over without the help he needed.

Jordan Neely tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl in 2015 and only got 4 months in prison.

Mr. Penny said he acted in self-defense when he subdued Mr. Neely.

There was an active assault arrest warrant for Mr. Neely when this incident happened.

The three men moved in to protect the passengers he was threatening. The Marine in question said he meant no harm. Mr. Penny had Mr. Neely by the face and neck and yelled for passengers to call the police and an ambulance.

The city is lawless, which happens when dangerous people are loose on the streets because there is no enforcement.

AOC is ranting, claiming the Marine is a murderer. Gov. Hochul wants him brought to justice. Neither should be weighing in, prejudicing the grand jury that will meet next week. Isn’t it past time for people to stop prosecuting people without trial?

New York City Mayor Adams called AOC “irresponsible” for calling the Marine a murderer. A war of words ensued.

As protesters gathered on the New York City subway system after Neely’s death, Ocasio-Cortez incited them even further by claiming that the homeless black man was “murdered.”

Her words came after the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. However, they don’t even have the toxicology reports yet.

If Mr. Penny, a former Marine sergeant, wanted to kill him, he could have in seconds.

BLM, NYC Leftists Want to Persecute the Marine

Black Lives Matter is helping to run New York City into the ground. They are violent communists, and they’re out on the streets calling this a “lynching.” They want to make it into another Goerge Floyd issue.

New York City protesters angry over the death of Jordan Neely are threatening to “tear the city down” unless something is done about the marine who killed him. pic.twitter.com/n8h2I598C0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2023

Man says he’s homeless and suffers from mental health issues. He was the last person they wanted to hear from. #MentalHealthAwareness https://t.co/B1sN57nVwx — Sonny Farmer 🇺🇸 Patriot (@SonnyFarmer) May 7, 2023

It’s unsurprising that politicians and ideologues have turned Jordan Neely’s death to an attack on the “white supremacist” bogeyman by framing his death as a “lynching,” which implies that Daniel Penny, the marine, was not only racially motivated to kill him, but that his actions… pic.twitter.com/d2zlIGUJlp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2023

