Juvenile arrested for 1st-degree murder in Kenosha

The teenager who appeared to be defending himself from the mob in Kenosha last night has now been arrested for intentional 1st-degree murder, according to FOX NEWS.

We don’t know if the shooting of one man in the head was murder or self-defense, but the police think it is. He appears to have killed two people and injured one. Some reports say he shot one man in the head at a car dealership, and later he was spotted by the mob who then chased him or the reverse is true. He appears to have shot at the group, possibly killing one and injuring another, who was armed.

The 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with at least one of the two shooting deaths in Kenosha, Wis. on Tuesday.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., Wednesday on suspicion of intentional first-degree homicide. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

They called the youth a “fugitive from justice” for going home – 20 miles away.

1ST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL MURDER

Cellphone video circulated on social media showing a young, White male running down the street with a long gun, as he was chased by demonstrators from behind. He fell to the ground, and someone tried to grab his weapon and came at him with a fly-kick.

The individual then opened fire in the middle of the street, and screams could be heard from the frantic crowd. We have the shooting footage below.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating whether the shooting was connected to a group of armed vigilantes guarding a gas station nearby.

The teenager was being attacked and the assailant was trying to get his rifle when he opened fire – after he fell to the ground.

Prior to that, he reportedly shot a man in the head as looting and threats of arson threatened the dealership where the killing occurred. Other reports say he shot the man in the head after the other two shootings when a man threw a bag of something at him.

It's odd that they leveled this charge before even investigating.

This link has all the videos that led up to that moment. Shooter shot a man in the head, is seen and heard on his cell phone saying “I shot someone”. The shooter runs from that incident, he’s tackled, shoots two more. There’s graphic footage.https://t.co/gw4KFHnaYo — Nick Lavallee (@theOtherDude) August 26, 2020



WATCH: A video sync of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI with multiple camera angles and object highlights. pic.twitter.com/61XMCdHcmK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

He then proceeds to get tracked down and the second shooting occurs. pic.twitter.com/qovRewbQyX — Kay (@Saintskay) August 26, 2020

Kenosha shooting footage pic.twitter.com/YFcrBulP2x — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 26, 2020

https://t.co/XvrWnc0odg The guy was running. People chase him down. They swarm him, he shoots. Hits then THEY GUY in the head, he is shown on the vid. HE does not run as you sed. — Alkair (@Alkair4) August 26, 2020

CONTEXT: additional interview of the #KenoshaRiot shooter by reporter @RichieMcGinniss Still no signs of malicious intentions, racist motivations, though he did understand the potential threat of being at this event, hence the firearm

pic.twitter.com/i9cCZ1gtrC — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

WHAT WE KNOW: the shooter was from 1 of 2 possible groups who: 1. Stated their intention to protect property

2. Offered support/help/solidarity to BLM rioters WHAT WE DON’T KNOW? 1. Are the two groups connected

2. Are they groups or like minded individuals#KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/5TBq45YUed — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

BREAKING: as the shooter fled the scene to surrender to the police BLM rioters attacked him, he then fired back over what appears to be a scuffle to get control of his weapon Details are still unclear. I was up front on the initial shooting only

pic.twitter.com/tB7O2JKUUn — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

This video was take a few yards away from the shooting where you can see the rioters destroying the vehicles pic.twitter.com/LXHMQoIMh4 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Homeboy with the long gun was being chased by “Antifa” says streamer on the ground. He runs right into group destroying cars, he was being attacked as one of them throws something at him. My quick take. #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaUprising pic.twitter.com/Cpz3YTH90k — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020