BLM hero accused of defrauding donors of $450,000 on FB









A Black Lives Matter icon was charged with three counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud.

A federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio, charged Maejor Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, with three counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. The indictment set forth by the government alleged that Page created a 501(c)(3) Facebook account titled “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.” He allegedly used the account to defraud individuals of over more than $450,000 after the tax-exempt status was revoked by the IRS, according to a press release.

Toledo Man Charged with Using ‘Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta’ Facebook Page to Defraud Donors: Sir Maejor Page of Toledo, Ohio, has been charged with three counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud. https://t.co/JdNWG3zhoH — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) March 15, 2021

Black Lives Matter is one big fraud. Their funding is tied to dark money. O’Reilly did an investigation on the organization.

Watch Bill:

Related