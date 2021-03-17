BLM hero accused of defrauding donors of $450,000 on FB

A Black Lives Matter icon was charged with three counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud.

A federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio, charged Maejor Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, with three counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

The indictment set forth by the government alleged that Page created a 501(c)(3) Facebook account titled “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.” He allegedly used the account to defraud individuals of over more than $450,000 after the tax-exempt status was revoked by the IRS, according to a press release.

Black Lives Matter is one big fraud. Their funding is tied to dark money. O’Reilly did an investigation on the organization.

