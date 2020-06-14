Black Lives Matter funding tied to dark money

Black Lives Matter self-describes as a neo-Marxist organization and they are a black secessionist movement. It was started up during the Ferguson riots and has been funded by George Soros to the tune of $33 million dollars. They have the exact same agenda as the Black Panthers, which Bill O’Reilly explains on this link.

Act Blue is a Democrat fundraising machine.

In an era when the most vehement proponents of big government happen to be the most politically active billionaires, it is not surprising that the Democracy Alliance, a collaborative of liberal donors led by George Soros and Peter B. Lewis, has set out on an offensive to pile funds into the liberal machine.

The tactics of Soros, his constituent investors, and foundations are revealed easily — and in considerable detail — by an examination of the seemingly “grassroots” groups that this very non-grassroots collection of billionaires and bureaucrats fund.

In fact, staples of the “grassroots” political movement — especially progressive websites such as MoveOn.org and ActBlue — are not driven by the average Democrat, as their image may suggest, but are rather mouthpieces for the radical agendas of the likes of Soros and labor unions.

When you give to the group, you have no idea where it will go but it will go to the hard-left.

Former intelligence officer, Jason Buttrill, a writer for the Glenn Beck show, has done some of his own research:

When you click to donate to Black Lives Matter, it takes you to ActBlue. If donated money goes unclaimed, ActBlue disperses the money however they want. These are their top expenditures so far in 2020. pic.twitter.com/hHlaLrBROt — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) June 11, 2020

Kind of puts this – from Politico – in perspective. What kind of deal was struck at this “secret” meeting.https://t.co/KWct0Kwb2r — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) June 11, 2020

Also of note: no one at BLM has/will disclose where their money is going? Why not? Is it because the vast majority is going unclaimed for ActBlue to then funnel to the DNC? — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) June 11, 2020

As Mr. Buttrill later notes, the FEC needs to look into this dark money organization immediately.