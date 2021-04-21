LeBron threatens officer who saved the life of a girl by shooting her attacker









LeBron James recklessly threatened the officer in Columbus, Ohio who saved the life of one girl trying to stab another girl.

LeBron James posted a photo of the police officer and said, “YOU’RE NEXT” with an hourglass sand clock emoji.

.@KingJames, with his vast resources & influence, should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in. This is disgraceful & extremely reckless. The officer saved a young girl’s life. No amount of gaslighting will change that fact. pic.twitter.com/GTHn1VAAlf — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 21, 2021

