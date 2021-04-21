LeBron threatens officer who saved the life of a girl by shooting her attacker

LeBron James recklessly threatened the officer in Columbus, Ohio who saved the life of one girl trying to stab another girl.

LeBron James posted a photo of the police officer and said, “YOU’RE NEXT” with an hourglass sand clock emoji.

