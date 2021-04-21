LeBron threatens officer who saved the life of a girl by shooting her attacker

LeBron James recklessly threatened the officer in Columbus, Ohio who saved the life of one girl trying to stab another girl.
LeBron James posted a photo of the police officer and said, “YOU’RE NEXT” with an hourglass sand clock emoji.
Sending this message to his followers could also encourage one of the loonier ones to go after the officer.
If the police officer didn’t save the girl’s life, he could have been put on trial for a death occurring while he was derelict in his duty.
LeBron, shut up and dribble.
.@KingJames, with his vast resources & influence, should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in. This is disgraceful & extremely reckless.
The officer saved a young girl’s life. No amount of gaslighting will change that fact. pic.twitter.com/GTHn1VAAlf
— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 21, 2021