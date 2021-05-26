BLM leader Sasha Johnson shot by gangstas

A major leader of the “black-led” Taking The Initiative Party — the UK Black Lives Matter — Sasha Johnson, was shot in the head while attending a house party in Peckham Sunday morning.
Police confirmed that 4 black men entered the garden of the house and “discharged a firearm,” with one other man in his 20s suffering a stab wound. Johnson is currently in hospital in critical condition. She was shot in the head.
This is a gang-related incident.
How shocking to find a violent, communist BLM leader was shot in gangland (sarcasm).
BLM is just a regurgitation of the Black Panthers Party.
However, the police denied these reports. “We are aware of Sasha’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and I understand the concern this will cause to some communities – however, I wish to stress that at this time there is nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack,” said Alison Heydari of the Metropolitan Police. “We are also not aware of any reports of threats made against [Johnson] prior to this incident,” she added, despite the claims of BLM.
Don’t take that to the bank.
All the early evidence suggests this woman was caught up in a gangland drive-by shooting. Nothing to suggest she was targeted for her BLM activism. The media are often condemned for jumping to erroneous and inflammatory conclusions.
Is the tweet still up where she says…whites will not be our equals but our slaves?
The www has saved the screen grab.
Plan accordingly, thanks CPUSA, you will reap what you have sown.