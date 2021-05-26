BLM leader Sasha Johnson shot by gangstas



















A major leader of the “black-led” Taking The Initiative Party — the UK Black Lives Matter — Sasha Johnson, was shot in the head while attending a house party in Peckham Sunday morning.

Police confirmed that 4 black men entered the garden of the house and “discharged a firearm,” with one other man in his 20s suffering a stab wound. Johnson is currently in hospital in critical condition. She was shot in the head.

This is a gang-related incident.

How shocking to find a violent, communist BLM leader was shot in gangland (sarcasm).

BLM is just a regurgitation of the Black Panthers Party.

However, the police denied these reports. “We are aware of Sasha’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and I understand the concern this will cause to some communities – however, I wish to stress that at this time there is nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack,” said Alison Heydari of the Metropolitan Police. “We are also not aware of any reports of threats made against [Johnson] prior to this incident,” she added, despite the claims of BLM.

Don’t take that to the bank.

All the early evidence suggests this woman was caught up in a gangland drive-by shooting. Nothing to suggest she was targeted for her BLM activism. The media are often condemned for jumping to erroneous and inflammatory conclusions.

Much like this. https://t.co/ze2DG0105j — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) May 24, 2021

