BLM marches on Minneapolis Police Union President’s home, screaming, threatening

Black Lives Matter, the group beloved by all our professional athletic teams, marched on the private residence of Bob Kroll. Kroll is the president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the police union for the MPD.

One lunatic was screaming about burning down Hugo.

The Democrat primary candidate John Thompson screamed at neighborhood children, residents, and neighbors of Mr. Kroll.

Watch a Democrat candidate act like a lunatic:

This is John Thompson, who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul, goes off and screams at neighborhood children, residents, and neighbors of Police Union Leader Bob Kroll. “F*CK, Hugo Minnesota!”

